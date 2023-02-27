Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.93.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$58.75. The company had a trading volume of 84,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,860. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$41.12 and a 1-year high of C$61.77.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

