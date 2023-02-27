Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,600.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $2,489.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,280.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,031.20. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,537.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 122.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 11.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

