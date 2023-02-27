Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Cut to C$50.50

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRLXF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Desjardins increased their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF remained flat at $26.50 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 925. Boralex has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex is a power producer whose core business is dedicated to the development and the operation of renewable energy power stations. Currently, the Corporation operates in Canada, France and the United States an asset base with a capacity of more than 1,100 MW, of which 940 MW are under its control.

