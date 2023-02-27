Bornite Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,000. Snowflake comprises 2.4% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 7,033.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.27. 1,230,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206,794. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.