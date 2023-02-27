Bornite Capital Management LP Takes $18.09 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,093,000. Hilton Worldwide accounts for 5.1% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after buying an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,253,000 after purchasing an additional 533,794 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,055,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,973,000 after purchasing an additional 649,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.09. 270,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,220. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average of $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

