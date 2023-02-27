Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 269 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 99.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,274,000 after buying an additional 434,799 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 57.6% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,827,000 after acquiring an additional 433,479 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 507.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 376,859 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,747,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,910,000 after buying an additional 293,145 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Chubb Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CB traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $212.54. 398,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,915. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.95. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

