Bowman & Co S.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.81. 1,080,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

