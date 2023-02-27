Boxer Capital LLC Sells 1,540,000 Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Boxer Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540,000 shares during the quarter. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 2.04% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 328,872 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,358,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 69,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

In related news, insider David Bharucha acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MIST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.18. 17,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

