BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. AlphaValue upgraded BP to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BP from GBX 636 ($7.66) to GBX 660 ($7.95) in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded BP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on BP from GBX 700 ($8.43) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $328.19.

BP opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of -63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -247.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in BP by 14.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in BP by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BP by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP by 0.9% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

