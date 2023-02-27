BrandyTrust Global Partners LP Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BrandyTrust Global Partners LP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,524,000. Philip Morris International accounts for 20.9% of BrandyTrust Global Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 27,217.2% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 460,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,267,000 after purchasing an additional 462,693 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,073,000. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 97.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 50,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $152.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.10.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,064 shares of company stock worth $10,951,963 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.