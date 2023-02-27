Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 216,841 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.5% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $157,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $88.08. 1,399,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,559. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $237.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

