Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $108.18 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $108,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,108,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,881 shares of company stock worth $2,918,035 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.29. 1,155,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,138,510. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.06 and a 200-day moving average of $143.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

