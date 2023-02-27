Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $120.39 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 641,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $120,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 48.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.27. The company had a trading volume of 790,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37. The company has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

