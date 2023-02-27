Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $91.90 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 897,996 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 467,564 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $91,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after acquiring an additional 375,900 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.07.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.24.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

