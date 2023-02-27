Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 41,886 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Global Payments worth $62,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after purchasing an additional 634,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after purchasing an additional 89,927 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,185,000 after purchasing an additional 157,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

GPN traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $113.25. 835,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

