Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 213,065 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of D.R. Horton worth $83,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,218 shares of company stock worth $3,072,398. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.5 %

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

DHI stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.58. 476,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

