Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,088 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 0.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Chubb worth $77,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after buying an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,000,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,845,000 after purchasing an additional 68,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $212.88. The company had a trading volume of 348,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup cut their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

