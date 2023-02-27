Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 56,362 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,362 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Newmont worth $59,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 38.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,815,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,538,000 after buying an additional 1,614,806 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 173.5% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 118,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 204,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 107,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.69.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -407.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

