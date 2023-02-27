Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,179,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,735 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $43,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 79.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 59.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 306,248 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $134,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

FE traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $40.22. 467,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

