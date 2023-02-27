Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.4% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,654,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,594,000 after buying an additional 547,834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 479,838 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 449,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 430,169 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.61. 88,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,728. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

