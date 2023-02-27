Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $266,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $110.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,289,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,164,480. The company has a market capitalization of $451.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.22.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

