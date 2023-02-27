Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $778,000 Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,964. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $54.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94.

