Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,992 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 6.1% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 940,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,401. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $111.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

