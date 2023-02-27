Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,283,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 170,592 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,236,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,299 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,486,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,816,000 after purchasing an additional 114,194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,161,000 after purchasing an additional 285,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,087,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 79,934 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,363. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

