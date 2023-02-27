Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 3,640 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 596,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.