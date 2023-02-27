Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

ALB stock traded up $7.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.06. The company had a trading volume of 964,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.