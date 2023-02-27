Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 28,621 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,621 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,401,000 after buying an additional 1,052,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $17,270,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $14,672,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $15,663,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $116,229.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,440,392 shares in the company, valued at $39,898,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

