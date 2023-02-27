Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 40,000 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 0.1% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VDE stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.38. 65,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,562. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

