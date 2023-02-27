Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. DigitalOcean makes up approximately 0.1% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of DigitalOcean worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,157 shares of company stock worth $6,233,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

DOCN stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.11. 498,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

