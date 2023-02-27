Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Makes New $295,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,578 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk Stock Up 3.3 %

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $6.28 on Monday, hitting $198.81. 631,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,030. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.