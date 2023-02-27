Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,247 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 102.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,984 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 59,472 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,031 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.98. The company had a trading volume of 174,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,563. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.