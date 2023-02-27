Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 450,000 Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned about 0.31% of Audacy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUD. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Audacy by 528.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 478,889 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Audacy by 159.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 631,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 388,070 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Audacy by 20.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,174,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 372,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Audacy by 104.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 313,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Audacy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,000,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after buying an additional 244,848 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Audacy Price Performance

Shares of AUD remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,368. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Audacy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Audacy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP John David Crowley bought 100,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 468,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,626.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Audacy from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

