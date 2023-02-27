Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday.

BCO stock opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.73. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Brink’s by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

