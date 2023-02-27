Brokerages Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target at $19.04

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 2.1 %

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

