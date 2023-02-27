BTS Chain (BTSC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $95.28 Million

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One BTS Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BTS Chain has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. BTS Chain has a market cap of $95.28 million and $354.11 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00420505 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.96 or 0.28424790 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BTS Chain Profile

BTS Chain’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTS Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

