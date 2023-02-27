Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $66.72 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655,669 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $66,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,237,000 after buying an additional 2,233,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,431,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,577,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,737 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,553,000 after purchasing an additional 112,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,890,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,334 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $25.43.

