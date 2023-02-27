Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 10,943 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,716 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.79.

Tesla Trading Up 4.6 %

Tesla stock traded up $9.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.02. The stock had a trading volume of 53,360,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,900,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $651.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,112,332 shares of company stock worth $1,633,893,752 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

