Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases New Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 535,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,938,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,200 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 663.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 613,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 533,032 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 890.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 334,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 300,600 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 736,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 186,590 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,788,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $23.65. 385,299 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65.

