Builders Union LLP Acquires New Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Builders Union LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 203,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000. Carvana makes up approximately 3.6% of Builders Union LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Builders Union LLP owned 0.11% of Carvana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Carvana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

Carvana Stock Up 4.7 %

About Carvana

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.39. 8,884,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,490,574. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $155.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.76.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

