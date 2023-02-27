Builders Union LLP Buys 85,400 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Builders Union LLP grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Match Group makes up approximately 11.3% of Builders Union LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Builders Union LLP owned about 0.10% of Match Group worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after acquiring an additional 827,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Match Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,996,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,610,000 after acquiring an additional 456,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Match Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $42.14. 563,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,708. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.