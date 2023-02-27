Bulldog Investors LLP Buys 52,601 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,601 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 173,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSE KTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.58. 7,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,095. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

