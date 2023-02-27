Bulldog Investors LLP Cuts Stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Bulldog Investors LLP lowered its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.61% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 20.0% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 739,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 123,175 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter worth approximately $6,220,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 17.5% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 587,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 16.9% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 341,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 49,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAD remained flat at $10.17 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,927. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

