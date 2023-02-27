Bulldog Investors LLP Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU)

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTFU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC increased its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 1,527.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period.

ENTFU stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.37. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,621. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

