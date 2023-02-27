Bulldog Investors LLP Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER)

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its stake in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,396 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENER. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 76.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,914,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 68.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 171,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ENER traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.22. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,552. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

