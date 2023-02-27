Bulldog Investors LLP Has $856,000 Holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Bulldog Investors LLP cut its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.58% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 7.3% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 369,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 2.2% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 240,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,027,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 36.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALSA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.46. 7,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,623. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

