Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New Investment in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 264,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000.
Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Trading Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:TSIBU traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.04. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,928. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.
Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Company Profile
Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.
