Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases 28,647 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,647 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises 1.2% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.09% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 386,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 55,967 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 273,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

About FS KKR Capital

FSK traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 169,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,027. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.40.

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.