Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 978 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. accounts for about 1.5% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618 over the last 90 days. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SKX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.49. 153,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,871. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

