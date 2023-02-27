Bullseye Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Global Medical REIT comprises about 1.7% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Global Medical REIT worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 450.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 682,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 205.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 349,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 63.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 258,537 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 1.9 %

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of GMRE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.30. 68,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,346. The company has a market cap of $674.86 million, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

