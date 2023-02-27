Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,689 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 21.3% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $20,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
ESGU traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.95. 78,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,921. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average is $87.19.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU)
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
- Palo Alto Networks on Track for 52-Week High
- With a 39% Short Interest, Could WeWork Ignite a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.